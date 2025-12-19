CBSE Board Exam 2026: Informatics Science Class 12 Sample Paper

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are set to begin in February. The examination for both classes will start on February 17. The Class 10 exams will end on March 10, while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 9.

CBSE will conduct Class 12 Informatics Practices paper on March 25, 2026.

Section A comprises of 21 questions of 1 mark each. Section B consists of seven questions of 2 marks. Section C has four questions of 3 marks each and Section D has 2 questions of 4 marks each. Section E comprises of 3 questions of 5 marks each.

Here are some of the important questions from Informatics Science sample paper for Class 12:

Q) Write suitable SQL query for the following:

I. To extract the first five characters from the product_code column in the Products table.

II. To display the total number of orders from Order_Id column in the Orders table.

III. To display the year of the order dates from the order_date column in the Orders table.

IV. To display the Address column from the Customers table after removing leading and trailing spaces

V. To display the current date.

Q) Write suitable SQL query for the following:

I. To display the total number of characters in the string DatabaseSystems.

II. Find the position of the first occurrence of the letter 'a' in the Product_Name column of the Products table.

III. Calculate the square of the Amount for each transaction in the Tran_Amount column of the Transactions table.

IV. To display the average salary from the Salaries column in the Employees table.

V. Display the total sum of the Salary from the Salary column in the Employees table.

Q) Rohan, a Class XII student, has written code for a website but is unsure how to make it available on the Internet. Explain to Rohan the role of a web server and web hosting in ensuring availability of his website on the internet.

OR

Explain the concept of VoIP and mention one benefit of using it.

Q) Write SQL queries to perform the following:

I. Display the name of the day (e.g., Monday, Tuesday) for the date '2026-01-01'.

II. Find and display the position of the substring "India" in the string "Incredible India"

Q) Define digital footprints. Differentiate between active and passive digital footprints.

Q) Write the output of the following code:

import pandas as pd

students = pd.Series(['Abhay', 'Ananya', 'Javed'])

marks = pd.Series([85, 92, 88])

data = {'Name': students, 'Marks': marks}

df = pd.DataFrame(data)

df.rename(columns={'Name': 'StuName', 'Marks': 'Score'}, inplace=True)

print(df)

OR

Write the output of the following code:

import pandas as pd

states = pd.Series(['Maharashtra', 'Gujarat', 'Kerala'])

capitals = pd.Series(['Mumbai', 'Gandhinagar', 'Thiruvananthapuram'])

data = {'State': states, 'Capital': capitals}

df = pd.DataFrame(data)

df.drop(index=1, inplace=True)

print(df)

Q) Rahul has recently invented a new type of solar-powered water purification system and is concerned about the possibility of someone illegally copying and selling his invention without his permission.

I. Explain Rahul the terms Intellectual Property & Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

II. Under which specific category of IPR is Rahul's invention covered?

III. Describe the importance of IPR in safeguarding innovations.

Q) Write a Python program to create a Pandas Series as shown below using a ndarray, where the subject names are the indices and the corresponding marks are the values in the series.

Mathematics- 85

Science- 90

English- 78

History- 88

Q) Write a Python program to create the Pandas Data Frame displayed below using a list of dictionaries.

Data Science-12

Artificial Intelligence- 18

Web Development- 6

Q) What is a DataFrame in Pandas? Mention any one property of DataFrame.

OR

List any two differences between Series and DataFrame in Pandas



The complete paper for Informatics Science can be checked on the official website of CBSE.