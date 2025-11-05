CBSE Board Exam 2026: Detailed Sample Paper Of Class 12 Economics

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2025-26. The board exams for both the classes will begin on February 17, 2026.

Providing students multiple opportunities to improve their performance, the board has decided to conduct two board exams for Class 10 this year.

To help students familiarise themselves with the new examination pattern, CBSE has released sample papers for all subjects. The board has advised students to carefully go through these papers to understand the types of questions, marking schemes, and paper formats.

The following are some of the important questions from the CBSE Board exam sample paper for Economics:

Read the following text carefully:



The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, asserts that education is fundamental for achieving full human potential, providing universal access to quality education and leadership on the global stage in terms of economic growth, social justice and equality. Thus, it presents the best way forward for developing and optimising India's resources. To attain the goals of education, NEP 2020 unequivocally endorses a substantial increase in public investment in education by both the Central government and all State governments. This is considered extremely critical for achieving the high-quality and equitable public education system that is truly

needed for India's future progress and growth. To achieve this, they need to increase the public investment in Education sector to reach 6% of GDP at the earliest.

One of the primary goals of the schooling system must be to ensure that children are enrolled in and are attending school. As per the 75th round household survey by NSSO in 2017-18, the number of out of school children in the age group of 6 to 17 years is 3.22 crore. With a goal to achieve 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio in preschool to secondary level by 2030, it will be a top priority to bring these children back into the educational fold as early as possible, and to prevent further students from dropping out. For the same, two initiatives that will be undertaken are to provide:

• effective and sufficient infrastructure, so that all students have access to safe and engaging school education at all levels from pre-primary school to Grade 12.

• regular trained teachers at each stage, special care shall be taken to ensure that no school remains deficient on infrastructure support.

Source: https://www.education.gov.in/sites/upload_files/mhrd/files/NEP_Final_English.pdf (adapted and modified)

On the basis of the given text and common understanding, answer the following

questions:

(I) "Education is considered fundamental for achieving full human potential".

Justify the given statement with valid arguments.

(II) Discuss the importance of increasing public expenditure in education.

(III) State any two main initiatives that may be implemented to tackle school dropouts and avert additional students from leaving school.

(I) "Government made a fresh statement of policy on the 30th April, 1956 which will help speeding up industrialisation and, in particular, to develop heavy industries and machine making industries, to expand the public sector, and to build up a large and growing co-operative sector". Source: http://164.100.161.239/plans/planrel/fiveyr/index2.html (Planning Commission) In the light of the given text and common understanding, comment upon the classification of industries under the revised policy. (II) "The implementation of land ceiling legislation in India encountered several challenges that hindered its effectiveness." Do you agree with the given statement? Give valid reasons in support of your answer. OR (I) "The process of globalisation through liberalisation and privatisation has produced positive, as well as, negative results for India." Do you agree with the given statement? Give valid explanation in support of your answer. (II) "The Government of India was compelled to introduce the economic reforms of 1991." State any two reasons behind the introduction of Economic Reforms of 1991.

(I) "India has been a part of many regional and global economic groupings such as G20, SAARC, BRICS etc."

In the light of the given statement, briefly explain the importance of regional and global economic groupings.

(II) Define 'Special Economic Zone'.



"The introduction of Railways affected the structure of the Indian economy in two important ways."

Justify the given statement, with valid explanation.



"Edward Barbier defined Sustainable Development as a strategy which is directly concerned with increasing the material standard of living of the poor at the grass root level." Elaborate the given statement.

OR

Distinguish between self-employed and hired workers with the help of a suitable example.

"Pakistan was maintaining a healthy economic growth momentum of 6.3% till 1990s, however it lost its track of economic growth falling to 5.3% between 2015-17."

Do you agree with the given statement? Justify your answer with valid arguments.



Read the following statements carefully:

Statement 1: Great Leap Forward (GLF) campaign met with many problems like severe drought, conflict with Russia etc.

Statement 2: Under agricultural reforms, commune lands were allocated to individual households for ownership, who were allowed to keep all post-tax income.

In light of the given statements, choose the correct option from the following:

A. Statement 1 is true and Statement 2 is false.

B. Statement 1 is false and Statement 2 is true.

C. Both Statements 1 and 2 are true.

D. Both Statements 1 and 2 are false.