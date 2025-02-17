CBSE Board Exam 2025: Check Important Questions From Computer Science Sample Paper

The Computer Science exam for Class 12 is scheduled for March 29, 2025.
CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2025 academic year. The Class 10 exams began with English, while the Class 12 exams started with Entrepreneurship. The Computer Science exam for Class 12 is scheduled for March 29, 2025. Students can visit the official CBSE website to check sample papers.
Here are some important questions from the sample papers:
- Which switching technique breaks data into smaller packets for transmission, allowing multiple packets to share the same network resources
- What constraint should be applied on a table column so that duplicate values are not allowed in that column, but NULL is allowed
- Write an SQL command to remove the Primary Key constraint from a table, named MOBILE. M_ID is the primary key of the table
- List one advantage and one disadvantage of star topology
- Expand the term SMTP. What is the use of SMTP?
- Write a Python function that displays all the words containing @cmail from a text file "Emails.txt"
- Write a Python function that finds and displays all the words longer than 5 characters from a text file "Words.txt"
- Give two examples of each of the following: (I) Arithmetic operators (II) Relational operators
- The code provided below is intended to swap the first and last elements of a given tuple. However, there are syntax and logical errors in the code. Rewrite it after removing all errors. Underline all the corrections made. def swap_first_last(tup) if len(tup) < 2: return tup new_tup = (tup[-1],) + tup[1:-1] + (tup[0]) return new_tup result = swap_first_last((1, 2, 3, 4)) print ("Swapped tuple: " result)