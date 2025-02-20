CBSE Board 2025: Board Dismisses Allegations Of Class 12 Paper Leak

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a warning against a 'fake news' YouTube video released by Zaki Saudagar. The content creator runs a Youtube Channel with over 600K+ subscribers that provides videos in Physics and Physical education for Class 11 and 12.

The YouTube creator claimed that the CBSE board exams 2025 have been leaked. The creator alleged that the Class 12 Physical Education exam which was conducted on February 17 has been leaked. He claimed that the question paper was leaked through a messaging app --Telegram. As per the YouTuber, he also received a link to the private Telegram group link where the question paper was circulated a night before the exam.

#CBSE FACT CHECK!#Fake_News

Beware! The following Youtube video content is FAKE and misleading. pic.twitter.com/IY3N79kaCh — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 19, 2025

The board had earlier also released an official statement refuting claims of paper leak of the board exam 2025. Assuring that the board was actively monitoring and taking action against those responsible for spreading false information, CBSE noted that these claims were baseless and are aimed at creating unnecessary panic among students.



The Board ensured that it has implemented strict measures to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. It also warned against engaging with such fake news, stating, "Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE's Unfair Means rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."



The CBSE board exams began on February 15, 2025, with over 42 lakh students appearing at more than 7,800 centres across India and abroad. According to board officials, a total of 24.12 lakh Class 10 students are taking exams in 84 subjects, while over 17.88 lakh Class 12 students are appearing for exams across 120 subjects.