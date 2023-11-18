CBSE Asks School Heads To Submit Student Registrations For ICSI Commerce Olympiad, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification for all school heads to submit students' registration for Commerce Olympiad organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

The olympiad is being organised for students of classes 11 and 12. The examination will be conducted on December 14, 2023 in MCQ mode for a 50 minutes duration. The results will be announced in January.

The exam will be conducted for subjects such as Accounts, Business Studies, Economics, and Financial Market Management, Taxation, Business Administration, Banking and Insurance.

In an official notification, the CBSE mentioned, "The Olympiad aims to ensure a better learning outcome for the students while keeping a focus on core topics such as Accounts, Economics and Business Studies along with new age topics like Taxation, Business Administration, Banking, Insurance and Financial Management which helps students in getting a holistic review on their learnings."

The CBSE has asked all school heads to disseminate the above information amongst their students and ensure their maximum participation in Commerce Olympiad. The pattern of the examination will focus on testing concepts (Core and NewAge) and Higher Order Thinking Skills.

Steps for registration process by school heads

Step 1- Prepare an Excel sheet with the details including name of the student, class and section

Step 2- Click on this given Google Form to fill the desired details of the school and upload the excel sheet in this Google form - http://bit.ly/ICSIOLYMPIAD

Step 3- The registration will be processed within five working days

Step 4- Student registration details will be sent to the registered school Email ID.

Step 5- The ICSI Commerce Olympiad will be online and the examination link will be live at 11 am on the date of the examination (December 14, 2023)