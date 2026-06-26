CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon on its official websites. Over 6.8 lakh students who appeared for the improvement and compartment examinations held between May 15 and May 21, 2026, are eagerly waiting for the declaration of results.
While the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time, the scorecards are expected to be released shortly. In the Phase 1 examination, CBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent, with girls outperforming boys by securing a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent. Students will be able to access their results online using the required login credentials.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Login Credentials Required
Students will need the following details to check and download their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026:
- Roll Number
- School Number
- Admit Card ID
- Date of Birth (if required)
Students are advised to keep these credentials ready to avoid last-minute inconvenience while checking the result.
How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?
Students can follow the steps given below to access their scorecards, once released:
- Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link for "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026".
- Enter the required login credentials.
- Click on the submit button.
- The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will appear on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.
CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: Official Websites to Check
Students can check the following websites through which they can check their scores:
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Check Here For Latest Updates
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Phase 1 Pass Percentage Stood At 93.70%
In the Phase 1 examination, CBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent, with more than 23.16 lakh students clearing the exam.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Different Platform to Check Scores
Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to download their digital marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app after the result declaration.
CBSE 10th 2nd Board Exam Result LIVE: Over 6.8 Lakh Students Await Results
More than 6.8 lakh students appeared for the second board examinations conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, and are now waiting for their results.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Official Websites To Check Scores
Students can access their results through the following websites:
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
CBSE Improvement Exam Results 2026 LIVE: Result Expected This Week
CBSE is expected to announce the Class 10 second board results this week. However, the board has not yet confirmed the exact result date and time.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: Required Login Credentials
- Roll Number
- School Number
- Admit Card ID
- Date of Birth (if required)
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Second Board Scorecard Soon
CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 will be released soon on the official website. Students can check their result using their login credentials like roll number, school number, admit card ID.