IIM Calcutta Warns Students Against Fake CAT 2024 Websites

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has warned CAT aspirants about fraudulent website that may be running in the name of CAT 2024 or IIM Calcutta. An official notification on the CAT 2024 website has noted that advertisement for the Common Admission Test has been published in several newspapers in multiple languages across the country, however the information contained in the CAT website should only be considered as final.



Noting that the correct website of CAT 2024 is https://iimcat.ac.in, the notification mentions that there is no other website for information or registration/submission of the CAT 2024 application form.

The official notification reads, "CAT Centre has been made aware of a fraudulent website posing as a website for CAT registration, targeting applications and soliciting personal information. We urge all applicants and stakeholders to be cautious and visit only our official website and not fall prey to spurious and malicious websites engaging in pharming/phishing that resemble the official CAT website."

IIM Calcutta has laid down certain measures that should be followed by the candidates while filling the forms. The measures include: "Always verify the URL and ensure it is the official website for CAT. Be cautious of unsecured websites asking for personal information or payments."



In case candidates or other stakeholders find any suspicious activity, they can share the same to the CAT help desk at cat2024_helpdesk@iimcal.ac.in



Registrations for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 are ongoing and will conclude on September 13, 2024. Eligible and interested candidates can register by visiting the official website. This year, IIM Calcutta will conduct the exam on November 24 across 170 cities. Admit cards are scheduled to be released on November 5.

Around 21 IIMs and over 1,000 other MBA institutions accept CAT scores for admission to MBA programmes.