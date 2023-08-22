CAT 2023 Registration To Close On September 13, Check Details On Admission Process

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA)

The registration process for CAT 2023, which commenced on August 2nd, is currently ongoing. Prospective candidates have the opportunity to register for the exam until September 13, 2023, at 5:00 PM.

As per the official notification, to finalize the CAT 2023 application, candidates are required to make an online payment. The application fee is set at Rs 2400 for general category candidates and Rs 1200 for those belonging to reserved categories.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a competitive entrance examination conducted for admission to various postgraduate management programs, such as the MBA (Master of Business Administration), offered by prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top business schools. The CAT is one of the most widely recognized and sought-after management entrance exams in India.

CAT will be conducted in test centers spread across around 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of preference.

Candidates will be able to download their CAT 2023 admit cards from October 25 to November 26, 2023. The CAT 2023 examination is scheduled for November 26, 2023, and the results are expected to be announced in the second week of January 2024.

As per the official notification, applicants must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process.

CAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria:



An aggregate of 50% marks for general category candidates

45% marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD candidates

Final-year students can also be eligible to fill out the application form for the CAT 2023 entrance exam.