CAT 2023: Check List Of Non-IIM Institutes That Consider CAT Scores

The results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 were declared on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Fourteen students, including 11 engineering graduates, secured a perfect score of 100 per cent, while 29 achieved a 99.99 percentile, and another 29 scored a 99.98 percentile.
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will soon release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes. Apart from IIMs, 91 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2023 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. Candidates can check the website to ensure the institutions that they are applying with the CAT score are registered with the CAT 2023 centre.
Some of the non IIM institutes that accept the CAT results are listed below-
National Power Training Institute (NPTI)
BITS Pilani
IMI Kolkata
Acharya Bangalore Business School (ABBS), Bangalore
Jaipuria Institute of Management
TAPMI
MDI Gurgaon
BIMTECH, Noida
MICA
Nirma University
Adani University
Badruka
IIFT
IMS Ghaziabad
IMT
IRMA
ITM
National Insurance Academy
XIM University
Noida International University
SRM University
GIBS-Global Institute of Business School
JIMS
We School
Jawharlal Nehru University
Delhi School of Business
Asia Pacific
DMI
Fore School of Management
Alliance University
Somaiya
SPJIMR
WOXSEN University
Vignana Jyothi Institute Of Management
The examination was conducted on November 26, 2023, in 375 test centres across 167 cities nationwide. Around 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of around 3.28 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 88%. Out of the 2.88 lakh candidates who had taken the exam, 36% were females, 64% males, and 5 candidates represent Transgender.