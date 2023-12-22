CAT 2023: Check List Of Non-IIM Institutes That Consider CAT Scores

The results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 were declared on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Fourteen students, including 11 engineering graduates, secured a perfect score of 100 per cent, while 29 achieved a 99.99 percentile, and another 29 scored a 99.98 percentile.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will soon release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes. Apart from IIMs, 91 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2023 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. Candidates can check the website to ensure the institutions that they are applying with the CAT score are registered with the CAT 2023 centre.

Some of the non IIM institutes that accept the CAT results are listed below-

National Power Training Institute (NPTI)

BITS Pilani

IMI Kolkata

Acharya Bangalore Business School (ABBS), Bangalore

Jaipuria Institute of Management

TAPMI

MDI Gurgaon

BIMTECH, Noida

MICA

Nirma University

Adani University

Badruka

IIFT

IMS Ghaziabad

IMT

IRMA

ITM

National Insurance Academy

XIM University

Noida International University

SRM University

GIBS-Global Institute of Business School

JIMS

We School

Jawharlal Nehru University

Delhi School of Business

Asia Pacific

DMI

Fore School of Management

Alliance University

Somaiya

SPJIMR

WOXSEN University

Vignana Jyothi Institute Of Management

XIM University

The examination was conducted on November 26, 2023, in 375 test centres across 167 cities nationwide. Around 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of around 3.28 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 88%. Out of the 2.88 lakh candidates who had taken the exam, 36% were females, 64% males, and 5 candidates represent Transgender.