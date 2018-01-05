CAT 2017 Result Expected Soon; Know More About Selection Process IIM Lucknow is expected to announce the result for CAT 2017 soon. CAT results are eagerly awaited as it is the first step to getting an admission to a top-notch management school.

New Delhi: IIM Lucknow is expected to announce the result for CAT 2017 soon. CAT results are eagerly awaited as it is the first step to getting an admission to a top-notch management school. The CAT results are released in the form of percentile. Once the result is released, the score card for each candidate will be available for download on the official CAT 2017 website. The score card is important as it is required not just by the IIMs but other b-schools for shortlisting candidates for selection criteria.



The CAT 2017 score card will have the following scores: Overall scaled scores

Sectional scaled scores

Percentile score

The CAT 2017 score card will be valid only till December 31, 2018. The CAT score cards will be available on the website till December 31 for download.



CAT 2017 Selection Process



It is important for candidates to score a good percentile in CAT 2017 in order to be shortlisted for the selection process. Although a percentile above 90 is desirable, it is not the only criteria on which candidates are shortlisted for AWT (Academic Writing Test) and Persona Interview (PI).



While the process of shortlisting may vary a bit across the IIMs, each IIM assigns certain points to marks scored by a candidate in class 10, class 12 and degree programme. Due account is also given to the stream of education pursued by the candidate.



In case of non-IIMs which accept CAT score for shortlisting, a higher weightage may be given to the percentile scored in CAT.



