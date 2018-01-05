CAT 2017 Result Expected Soon; Know More About Selection Process

The CAT 2017 score card will have the following scores:
- Overall scaled scores
- Sectional scaled scores
- Percentile score
The CAT 2017 score card will be valid only till December 31, 2018. The CAT score cards will be available on the website till December 31 for download.
CAT 2017 Selection Process
It is important for candidates to score a good percentile in CAT 2017 in order to be shortlisted for the selection process. Although a percentile above 90 is desirable, it is not the only criteria on which candidates are shortlisted for AWT (Academic Writing Test) and Persona Interview (PI).
While the process of shortlisting may vary a bit across the IIMs, each IIM assigns certain points to marks scored by a candidate in class 10, class 12 and degree programme. Due account is also given to the stream of education pursued by the candidate.
