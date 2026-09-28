Canara Bank Recruitment 2026: 3,500 Apprentice Posts, Apply From October 1

Canara Bank has announced recruitment for 3,500 Graduate Apprentice posts for the financial year 2026-27. Selected candidates will undergo one year of apprenticeship training and will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 16,650.

The online application process will begin on October 1, 2026. Candidates will first have to register on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal and ensure that their profile is 100 per cent complete. Applications will be accepted only online.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment: Category-wise vacancies

Of the 3,500 vacancies, 1,541 posts are for the General category, 845 for OBC, 553 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 335 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and 226 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

Among the states, Karnataka has the highest number of vacancies at 581, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 409 and Tamil Nadu with 391. Andhra Pradesh has 247 posts, Kerala 240, Maharashtra 205, West Bengal 150, Telangana 134, Bihar 122, Haryana 114, Madhya Pradesh 110 and Odisha 104.

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Educational qualification and age limit

Candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government of India. The degree should have been completed between January 1, 2023 and September 1, 2026.

Candidates must also have secured at least 60 per cent marks in Class 12 or diploma for the General, OBC and EWS categories. The minimum requirement for SC, ST and PwD candidates is 55 per cent. Marks cannot be rounded off to meet the eligibility criteria.

Candidates should be between 20 and 28 years of age as on September 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable to reserved categories as per government rules.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected through a state-wise merit list based on their marks in Class 12 or diploma. In case of a tie, the older candidate will be given preference.

Shortlisted candidates will then have to undergo document verification, a local language test and a medical examination. Knowledge of the local language of the state applied for is mandatory.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for eligible candidates. SC, ST and PwD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

How to apply

Candidates must first register on the NATS portal and complete their profile. After receiving the enrolment ID, they can visit the official Canara Bank website and open the Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2026 link under the Recruitment/Careers section.

Candidates will have to enter their enrolment ID, fill in the application form, select their preferred state and upload the required documents, photograph and signature. After paying the applicable fee, they can submit the form and download the application form and payment receipt for future reference.

Candidates who have already completed apprenticeship training, are currently undergoing apprenticeship training, or have one year or more of work experience after graduation will not be eligible for the recruitment.