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Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Application Starts Today, Check Direct Link Here

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 begins for 3,500 posts. Check eligibility, important dates, fee, stipend, application details, and more here.

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Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Application Starts Today, Check Direct Link Here
Canara Bank begins registration 2026-27 for 3,500 Graduate Apprentice posts.
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Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Canara Bank has started the online application process for Graduate Apprentice posts for the financial year 2026-27. The recruitment drive is being conducted under the Apprentices Act, 1961, and aims to engage 3,500 apprentices. Eligible graduates can submit their applications through the designated online portal from October 1. The last date to register is October 17, 2026. Candidates should check the eligibility requirements, application fee and other details before submitting the form. The apprenticeship will provide selected candidates with practical training and a monthly stipend during the training period. 

Click here: Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

The online registration process started on October 1, 2026. Candidates should keep checking the following dates for upcoming event:

  • Registration begins: October 1, 2026
  • Last date to apply: October 17, 2026
  • Last date for editing application: October 17, 2026
  • Online fee payment: October 1 to October 17, 2026
  • Last date to print application: November 1, 2026 

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the prescribed educational qualification and age requirements to apply for the Graduate Apprentice posts.

  • Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification.
  • Age Limit: Candidates should be between 20 and 28 years as on September 1, 2026.
  • Date of Birth: Candidates must have been born between September 2, 1998 and September 1, 2006, both dates inclusive.
  • Graduation Period: Candidates must have completed their graduation between January 1, 2023 and September 1, 2026. 

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Stipend Details

Selected candidates will undergo 12 months of apprenticeship training. They will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 16,650, including the applicable government subsidy. Canara Bank will pay Rs 10,500 directly to the apprentice's account, while the government's share of Rs 6,150 will be credited through DBT.

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