Calcutta University Semester Exams One Month After Reopening

Calcutta University will hold semester examination for undergraduate and postgraduate students one month after the University reopens. The University notified its plans for the pending semester exams in a notice released on its official website.

The University has also directed all its affiliated colleges to sanitize their premises within ten days after lifting of lockdown.

The nation-wide lockdown which was extended on May 4 for two more weeks will end on May 18.

As per the revised academic calendar released by UGC, Universities have to conclude the even semester for 2019-20 session on May 31. For examinations, UGC suggested July 1 to July 15 for Terminal semester/year exam, and July 16 to July 31 for Intermediate semester/ year exam.

UGC also recommended that new session for second and third year students should start from August 1 and for newly admitted first year students should start on September 1.

On Saturday, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of the state universities and said that the academic calendar, including exams, will be implemented within a month after the lockdown is lifted.

He also added that the UGC guidelines reflect the recommendations made by the state government on issues such as conducting terminal examinations in the post-lockdown period.