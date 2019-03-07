Cabinet Approves Setting Up Of 50 New Kendriya Vidyalayas

Currently, there are over 12,000 KVs across the country and three abroad.

The Union cabinet has approved the setting up of 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas under Civil and Defence sectors all over the country. According to a statement from Union government, once the proposed Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) are fully functional they will provide quality education to approximately 50,000 students.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley, while announcing the decision, said that these new schools will be set up in areas that are hotbeds of left wing extremism, as well as in places with heavy deployment of Central Reserve Police Force troops or with high concentration of railway employees.

According to KV officials, Rs 1,579.9 crores will be spent in next five years on construction and staff salary for the 50 new KVs, PTI reported.

"While Rs 1,241 crore will be for building construction, the remaining Rs 338 crore will be for staff salary. The teachers and staff requirement will be met through deputation and contractual employment for the time being and till the formal recruitment is done," a senior official told PTI.

The new KVs will be set up at Gaya and Supaul in Bihar, Sonitpur and Darrang in Assam Darrang, Bilaspur and Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh, Yamunanagar, Gurgaon and Sonepat in Haryana, Agar-Malwa, Alirajpur, Anuppur, Mandsaur and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Shivgangai and Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Sepahijala in Tripura, Varanasi, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra and Behraich in Uttar Pradesh, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat in Uttarakhand.

The KVs will also build in Siligudi in West Bengal, Koderma, Sarai Kelakharsawan and West Singhbhum in Jharkhand, Belgaum and Bengaluru in Karnataka, Pratapgarh amd Dausa in Rajasthan, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Anjaw, Namsai and Upper Subansari in Arunachal Pradesh, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, Ernakulam in Kerala, Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and Keonjhar, Ganjam, and Rayagada in Odisha.

(With Inputs from IANS and PTI)

