Cabinet Approves Revised Cost Estimates for Permanent Campus Of New NITs

The Union Cabinet has approved the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) at a total cost of Rs.4371.90 crore.

The Union Cabinet has approved the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) for establishment of permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology (NITs), at a total cost of Rs.4371.90 crore for the period till 2021 - 2022, a statement from the Union government said.

These NITs were established in the year 2009 and started functioning from academic year 2010-2011 in their respective temporary campuses with very limited space and infrastructure.

According to the government, the projects at the permanent campus could not be completed in the manner envisaged due to late finalization of land required for construction and also the cost approved for construction works was far below the actual requirements.

With the approved Revised Cost Estimates, these NITs will be fully functional from their respective permanent campuses by 31st March, 2022, it said.

The overall student capacity in these campuses will be 6320.

NITs are Institutions of National Importance known to be among the best teaching Institutions in the field of engineering and technology and have made a remarkable presence with their high-quality technical education.

These Institutes are capable of producing high quality technical manpower which will fuel entrepreneurship and generation of job opportunities throughout the country.

Click here for more Education News