Jamia Millia Islamia Postpones Semester Exams Scheduled Today

Jamia Millia Islamia has postponed all the semester exams scheduled today, i.e. on December 14 over the ongoing protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

"All the semester exams scheduled today have been postponed," a senior varsity official said.

While the exams remain postponed with the University informing that new dates will be announced soon, the University has also declared winter vacations starting from coming Monday, i.e. December 16.

The University will remain closed till January 5, 2020 and will resume classes thereafter, on January 6, 2020.

Students from Jamia Millia Islamia have called a university lock down on Saturday and had planned to boycott the exams to protest against CAB and also against the Friday's violence following clashes with police during their protest march.

