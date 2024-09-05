CA Exams January 2025: Schedule For Free Online Revision Classes Out, Details Here

CA Examinations January 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the schedule for online revision classes for CA Foundation and Intermediate students appearing in the January 2025 exams. For the CA Intermediate course, revision classes will be held from September 25 to September 28, 2024, while live virtual classes will take place from September 9 to September 28, 2024. Live virtual classes for CA Foundation students will be conducted from September 23 to 24, 2024.
The timings are as follows:
Intermediate:
- Morning Session: 11am - 1.30pm
- Afternoon Session: 3pm - 5.30pm
Detailed Schedule:
Paper 1: Advanced Accounting
Morning: 11am - 1.30pm (Thursday, Saturday, September 26, 2024)
Paper 2: Corporate and Other Laws
Morning: 11am - 1.30pm (Friday, Sunday, September 27, 2024)
Paper 3: Taxation (Section A: Income-tax Law)
- Afternoon: 3pm - 5.30pm
- Thursday, Saturday, September 26, 2024
Paper 3: Taxation (Section B: Goods & Services Tax)
- Afternoon: 3pm - 5.30pm
- Friday, Sunday, September 27, 2024
Paper 4: Cost and Management Accounting
- Morning: 11am - 1.30pm
- Monday, Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Paper 5: Auditing & Ethics
Afternoon: 3pm - 5.30pm (Monday, Wednesday, September 25, 2024)
Paper 6 (Section A: Financial Management)
Afternoon: 3pm - 5.30pm- (Tuesday, October 1, 2024)
Paper 6 (Section B: Strategic Management)
Morning: 7am - 9.30am Saturday, Sunday, September 28, 2024
Schedule For CA Foundation Courses
Salient features of the classes:
- One-to-one interaction via Zoom
- Interactive doubt-resolution sessions
- Accessible anytime, anywhere
- Notes, assignments, and MCQs
- Exam-centric approach
- Guidance on exam preparation
- Classes by distinguished faculty
- Unlimited access to recorded lectures
Students are advised to take advantage of these sessions to better prepare for their exams.