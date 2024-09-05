CA Exams January 2025: Schedule For Free Online Revision Classes Out, Details Here

CA Examinations January 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the schedule for online revision classes for CA Foundation and Intermediate students appearing in the January 2025 exams. For the CA Intermediate course, revision classes will be held from September 25 to September 28, 2024, while live virtual classes will take place from September 9 to September 28, 2024. Live virtual classes for CA Foundation students will be conducted from September 23 to 24, 2024.



The timings are as follows:

Intermediate:

Morning Session: 11am - 1.30pm

Afternoon Session: 3pm - 5.30pm

Detailed Schedule:

Paper 1: Advanced Accounting

Morning: 11am - 1.30pm (Thursday, Saturday, September 26, 2024)

Paper 2: Corporate and Other Laws

Morning: 11am - 1.30pm (Friday, Sunday, September 27, 2024)

Paper 3: Taxation (Section A: Income-tax Law)

Afternoon: 3pm - 5.30pm

Thursday, Saturday, September 26, 2024

Paper 3: Taxation (Section B: Goods & Services Tax)

Afternoon: 3pm - 5.30pm

Friday, Sunday, September 27, 2024

Paper 4: Cost and Management Accounting

Morning: 11am - 1.30pm

Monday, Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Paper 5: Auditing & Ethics

Afternoon: 3pm - 5.30pm (Monday, Wednesday, September 25, 2024)

Paper 6 (Section A: Financial Management)

Afternoon: 3pm - 5.30pm- (Tuesday, October 1, 2024)

Paper 6 (Section B: Strategic Management)

Morning: 7am - 9.30am Saturday, Sunday, September 28, 2024

Schedule For CA Foundation Courses

Salient features of the classes:

One-to-one interaction via Zoom

Interactive doubt-resolution sessions

Accessible anytime, anywhere

Notes, assignments, and MCQs

Exam-centric approach

Guidance on exam preparation

Classes by distinguished faculty

Unlimited access to recorded lectures

Students are advised to take advantage of these sessions to better prepare for their exams.