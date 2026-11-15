Bureau Of Police Research Invites Research Proposals For 2026-27 Programme

The Bureau of Police Research and Development, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has invited research proposals from scholars, researchers and academic institutions for its Research Programme 2026-27. The programme aims to promote research on policing, correctional administration and emerging challenges in the criminal justice system.

According to the bureau's announcement, the research proposals should focus on contemporary issues, emerging challenges and innovative practices in policing. Researchers can also explore topics related to policy interventions and other areas that could contribute to improving policing and correctional administration.

The bureau has invited proposals from individuals as well as academic institutions interested in contributing to research in these areas. The last date to submit the proposals is November 27, 2026.

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Research Programme 2026-27: Who Can Apply?

Scholars, individual researchers and academic institutions can submit their proposals under the programme. The proposed research should be related to policing, correctional administration or associated areas of the criminal justice system.

The initiative provides an opportunity for researchers and academics to study challenges in the policing system and explore possible approaches to address them.

How To Submit Research Proposals?

Interested applicants can visit the official website of the Bureau of Police Research and Development at bprd.mha.gov.in for details about the research programme, eligibility conditions and proposal submission guidelines. Candidates and institutions interested in the programme should complete the proposal submission process before the November 27 deadline.