Cabinet Approves Establishment Of 24 Medical Colleges

According to a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare statement, to increase the availability of qualified doctors, the Cabinet also gave approval for increase of 10,000 MBBS seats by 2020-21 and 8058 PG seats by 2020-21. The ministry also stated that the scheme on establishment of new medical colleges (58+24) would lead to addition of another 8200 MBBS seats in the country.
The government claimed that the steps taken by the government to increase the number of qualified doctors in the country, has already added nearly 13,000 MBBS seats and 7,000 PG medical since 2014-15.
"With approval of 24 new Government Medical Colleges, the Government has ensured setting up of at least one medical college for every 3 Parliamentary Constituencies and at least one Government Medical College in every State of the country," said the statement.
For the schemes approved yesterday to increase the availability of health care infrastructure and manpower, Cabinet sanctioned for expenditure of Rs. 14,930.92 crore as Central share during the 14th Finance Commission period i.e. up to 2019-20. The balance Central share of Rs. 5,658 crore will be released after 2019-20.
"The Cabinet decision today aims to create additional manpower especially focussing on increasing government seats in the under-served or un-served areas to make medical education more affordable for general public, bridge the provider-patient ratio to attain Sustainable Development Goals and meet WHO standards," Health Ministry said yesterday.
Commentsadditional Government Medical Colleges was proposed by Finance Minister Arun Jailtey in his government last full Budget presentation on February 1, 2018.
