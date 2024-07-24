BTech In IEOR: IIT Bombay Launches New Undergraduate Programme This Year

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has introduced a new BTech program in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (IEOR) starting this academic year. The course, an integration of applied mathematics, computing, technology, and management, aims to address real-world challenges using effective decision-making models.

This BTech program, including the core areas of Operations Research and Industrial Engineering, is ideal for students with interests in data science, computing, and decision analysis.

Operations Research (OR) examines complex human-technical systems and their structures, utilising mathematical and decision models such as optimisation, simulation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to address issues related to planning, scheduling, and control across various fields.

Industrial Engineering (IE) focuses on the design, analysis, improvement, and management of industrial and service systems to enhance their efficiency and effectiveness sustainably. The tools and concepts from OR are integral to this discipline.

Program Structure



The BTech IEOR curriculum aims to provide a solid foundation in applied mathematics and computing while emphasising practical problem-solving skills. The program includes core courses in basic sciences (mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology), humanities and social sciences (economics, design thinking, HASMED), and engineering and technology (computer programming, Makerspace). These foundational courses are generally completed in the first and second years.

The program starts with "Introduction to IE and OR" (IE101) in the first semester, covering essential IEOR themes and developing problem-solving and systems-thinking skills. Other core courses include probability and statistics, optimisation (linear and non-linear), data structures and algorithms, control systems, artificial intelligence/machine learning, stochastic processes, simulation, risk and uncertainty, industrial systems, operations analysis, and logistics and supply chain management. Most of these courses are scheduled for the second year, with some extending into the third year. Probability and statistics are introduced earlier in the second semester to provide a foundation for many decision models.

The program includes six core labs designed to complement the coursework: four computational labs focusing on algorithms and programming, optimisation, data analytics and AI/ML, and simulation; and two hardware labs dedicated to industrial engineering and digital enterprise systems. The computational labs will enhance modelling and analysis skills using various tools, while the hardware labs will teach data collection methods and modern tools, including IoT and AR/VR experiences.

Students can explore additional subjects through department and STEM electives and may pursue an Honors degree in IEOR by completing extra courses and a capstone project. Minors in other disciplines are also available.

Career Prospects

Graduates of the IEOR program can pursue careers in diverse sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, business analytics, e-commerce, production, agriculture, financial services, healthcare, security, information and telecommunications, and more. The program aligns with India's initiatives like Make in India, Gati Shakti, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The skills acquired are highly valued in industries, technology innovation centres, research labs, and academia. IEOR graduates are equipped to analyze underlying processes and offer forward-looking solutions, distinguishing them in data science roles. The program also prepares graduates for advanced studies such as Master's, MBA, or PhD programs at top global institutions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)



What is the intake for the BTech IEOR program at IIT Bombay?



The intake for 2024 is approximately 36 seats.

What job profiles are available for a BTech in IEOR?



Potential job profiles include Industrial Engineer, Operations Researcher, Data Analyst, Management Consultant, Supply Chain/Logistics Analyst, Operations Manager, Financial/Risk Analyst, Quantitative Analyst, Quality Engineer, and Project Manager.

Which companies hire IE/OR graduates?

Top companies in various sectors hire IE/OR graduates, including e-commerce (Amazon, Flipkart), retail (Walmart, DMart), technology (Google, Apple), automotive (Hyundai, Tata), manufacturing (Boeing, Johnson & Johnson), airlines (Air India), consulting (TCS, McKinsey), financial services (PWC), transportation and logistics (FedEx, DHL), and many startups.

Is IEOR a suitable career option for women?

IEOR is a field suitable for anyone, depending on their interests and passion.

What are the postgraduate study options after a BTech in IEOR?

Postgraduate options include advanced degrees in IE/OR, related engineering disciplines, management, or interdisciplinary fields such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Financial Engineering, and Business Analytics.