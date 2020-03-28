Haryana Launches Free Digital Learning App For Class 9, 10 Students

Haryana Board of School Education has launched digital learning app.

Haryana Board of School Education has launched digital learning app, Bright Tutee, for students of class 9 and 10. The app will be free for the students till July 31, 2020. It covers Maths, Science, English, Hindi and Social Science subjects and provides comprehensive learning, assessment and exam preparation material in three languages: Hindi, English and English-Hindi (bilingual).

"All the registered institutions are hereby informed that in present circumstances of Corona virus when all the schools are closed and with the introduction of technology in education, the Board recommends its institutions to advise their students to use the digital learning content of Bright Tutee app for students studying in classes 9 and 10," the Board has said in a notification.

Students can access the content either from the website or can download the app from Google play store. They have to register using their board, class, medium and subject details.

"We hope that students will make best use of their time and use this app. The head of the institutions are advised to disseminate this information at the earliest to the students and teachers in the interest of the students future," the Board Chairman said.

Also, Haryana government schools teachers have started recording and uploading tutorials on the website of the Higher Education Department so that students do not miss classes during lockdown. The students can also access these lectures through the ''Sikha Setu app''.

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the board has postponed the remaining papers of this year's board exams. Fresh exam dates will be announced later.

