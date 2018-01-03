BSEB Releases Bihar Board Class 10 Practical Exam Admit Card Bihar Board has released the practical exam admit card for class 10 students. The admit card is available at the official website of the Board at biharboard.ac.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT BSEB Board Exam 2018: Practical Exam Admit Card Released New Delhi: Bihar Board has released the practical exam admit card for class 10 students. The admit card is available at the official website of the Board at biharboard.ac.in. The practical examination will be held from 22 January 2018 till 24 January 2018. The exam time table was released on the official website, earlier. BSEB had released date sheet for matric exam 2018 earlier. The exam will begin on 21 February 2018 (Wednesday) with General English as the first paper in first shift (9.30 am to 12.45 pm). The second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.



Last year the Bihar Board exam for Class 10 had begun on 5 March 2017 and continued till 12 March 2017. With only 50% pass percentage in matric exams this year, Bihar Board had declared the class 10 board result in June. Out of the 17,23,911 examinees appeared in the exam, 8,63,950 or 50.12% students candidates have qualified for the higher studies. More than 8 lakh students failed in the matriculation examination this year.



According to officials 13.91% candidates secured 1st division, 26.88% 2nd division and 9.32% 3rd division.





BSEB will conduct class 12 exam from 6 February 2018.



Bihar Board has released the practical exam admit card for class 10 students. The admit card is available at the official website of the Board at biharboard.ac.in. The practical examination will be held from 22 January 2018 till 24 January 2018. The exam time table was released on the official website, earlier. BSEB had released date sheet for matric exam 2018 earlier. The exam will begin on 21 February 2018 (Wednesday) with General English as the first paper in first shift (9.30 am to 12.45 pm). The second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.Last year the Bihar Board exam for Class 10 had begun on 5 March 2017 and continued till 12 March 2017. With only 50% pass percentage in matric exams this year, Bihar Board had declared the class 10 board result in June. Out of the 17,23,911 examinees appeared in the exam, 8,63,950 or 50.12% students candidates have qualified for the higher studies. More than 8 lakh students failed in the matriculation examination this year. According to officials 13.91% candidates secured 1st division, 26.88% 2nd division and 9.32% 3rd division.BSEB will conduct class 12 exam from 6 February 2018.