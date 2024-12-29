Bihar Board Class 12 Practical Exam 2025 Admit Card Released, Check Details

Bihar Board Exams 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Class 12 practical exams scheduled for 2025. School heads can download the admit cards for students appearing in the Intermediate exams by visiting the board's official website. The admit cards will be available for download until January 9, 2025. The practical exams are scheduled to take place between January 10 and 20, 2025.

"This admit card has been issued only for appearing in the practical exams. A separate admit card will be issued for the theoretical exams," the official notice stated.

BSEB Class 12 Exams 2025

The BSEB Class 12 board exams 2025 will be conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025. These exams will be held in pen-and-paper mode across over 1,400 test centers statewide. The board released the exam datesheet on December 7, 2024, which can be accessed on the official website.

BSEB Class 12 Exams 2025: Important Dates

Admit Card for Theory Exams: Expected to be released in January 2025

Practical Exams: January 10-20, 2025

Results Announcement: Expected in the third week of March 2025