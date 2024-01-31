British Council Announces Rs 74 Lakh Grant For UK-India Cultural Projects

The grant is for projects enabling international collaboration between the UK and partner countries.

British Council has invited applications for its International Collaboration Grants, a 1 million pound (Rs 10.53 crore) grant programme tailored to foster innovative artistic and cultural ties between the UK and India. The application window opened today, with a deadline set for April 30.

Individuals can apply for grants ranging between 25,000 pounds ( Rs 26.31 Lakh) and 75,000 pounds (Rs 74.12 lakh). The grant is for projects enabling international collaboration between the UK and partner countries. According to the British Council, each project needs to include at least one UK-based organisation and one India-based organisation.

"Applications must demonstrate genuine international collaboration and deliver explicit benefits to participating UK artists and organisations and their international partners. Projects can address any theme, and we ask applicants to share their approach to diversity, inclusion, and environmental sustainability in the delivery of their project," the official release stated.

To find out additional information about the grants and the application process, candidates can join an online session on February 13. The sessions are scheduled for candidates from 9am to 10am and 4pm to 5pm. The deadline for registration is February 12.

