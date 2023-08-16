BRABU BEd 1st Year Result Announced, Here's How To Check

The examination for BEd 1st year session 2022-24 was held from May 23-30, 2023.

The Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) has announced the Bachelor of Education (BEd) first-year results for the 2022-24 session. Students can access the provisional results by visiting the official website.

The BEd 1st year session 2022-24 examination at the University took place between May 23 and 30, 2023. It's worth highlighting that the exam was carried out through offline mode, necessitating students to assemble at specified examination centers situated throughout the state of Bihar.

To check the BEd first-year results for the 2022-24 session at BRABU Bihar University, students can follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Open your web browser and go to the official website of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU).

Navigate to Results Section: Look for a "Results" or "Examination Results" section on the website's homepage. This section might be prominently displayed or listed under a relevant category.

Select the BEd First-Year Results: Within the Results section, find and select the link related to BEd First-Year Results for the 2022-24 session.

Enter your roll number and Registration number. You will likely need to enter your Roll Number and Registration Number. These are unique identifiers assigned to you for the examination.

Submit and View Results: After entering your Roll Number and Registration Number, click on the "Submit" or "View Results" button. The system will then process your information and display your B.Ed. first-year results.

Download or Print: Once the results are displayed, you can either download the result page as a PDF or take a printout for your records.

Contact Support (if needed): In case you face any issues while accessing your results or encounter any errors, you can refer to the contact information provided on the university's website for assistance.

Remember that the exact steps might vary slightly based on the university's website layout and any updates to their online result-checking process. Always ensure that you are on the official university website to avoid any fraudulent websites.

