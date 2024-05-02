BITSAT 2024 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Tomorrow, Exam Schedule, Paper Pattern

BITSAT 2024 City Intimation Slip: The city intimation for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024 will be released tomorrow, May 3, on the official website, bitsadmission.com. Candidates can choose their preferred date and session for BITSAT 2024 from May 6 to 10.

The BITSAT 2024 examination, conducted by BITS Pilani, aims to facilitate admissions into various disciplines, including engineering, sciences, technology, pharmacy, management, and humanities programmes.

Session 1 of BITSAT 2024 will take place from May 20 to 24, while the BITS Higher Degree (HD) 2024 is scheduled for May 19th. The exam will be conducted in English, consisting of 130 questions to be answered within a three-hour timeframe.

BITSAT 2024: Exam Structure

The BITSAT BTech paper comprises four sections: Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics.

Each section contains 40 questions for Physics and Chemistry, while the third section consists of two parts, with 15 and 10 questions in each part respectively. The Mathematics section comprises 45 questions. Each correct answer carries three marks, while a mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

BITSAT 2024: Admission Process Relaxation For Class 12 Toppers

Notably, the top performer of Class 12 board exams is exempted from appearing in BITSAT 2024.

The application window for admissions under the 'board topper' scheme will be open from May 15th to June 15th.

During this period, individuals with the highest position in PCM/PCB within their respective boards can submit admission applications. The top-ranked student in the PCM category will be evaluated for enrollment in all initial degree programs at BITS Pilani, whereas the top-ranked student in the PCB category will qualify solely for admission into the BPharmacy programme.