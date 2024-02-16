BITS-Pilani Design School Opens In Mumbai, Admission Starts On February 26

BITS-Pilani Design School: Meritorious students will have access to scholarships.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani (BITS-Pilani) has launched the BITS Design School (BITSDES) in Mumbai. The institution aims to provide graduates with a diverse skill set required for executive positions as they progress in their careers. Meritorious students will have access to scholarships.

Starting academic year 2024-25, the design school will offer a Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme for four years. Over the next two years, there will be postgraduate and faculty development programmes.

Admissions for the inaugural class of students will begin on February 26. Admission will be based on NID-DAT, UCEED, or BITSAT scores.

It is located on a state-of-the-art 60-acre fully residential campus in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The school will provide students with state-of-the-art design infrastructure, creative spaces, and instructors from around the world.

While the permanent campus is set to open in early 2025, the school will commence its first academic session in August 2024 at an interim campus in Powai, Mumba