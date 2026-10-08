Birla Institute of Technology and Science Law School Mumbai Admissions 2027-28: Check Full Process

BITS Law School has started the admission process for the 2027-28 academic session for its five-year integrated law programmes. Interested candidates can apply online for the BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons) programmes through the official website.

Both programmes are fully residential and approved by the Bar Council of India. The courses combine legal studies with subjects from other fields and allow students to choose from different areas of specialisation.

BITS Law School Courses And Specialisations

Students can choose from five specialisation areas:

Technology and Media Law

Corporate and Financial Law

Entertainment and Sports Law

Alternative Dispute Resolution and Mediation

Public Law and Theory

BITS Law School Admission Process

Admission is based on the BITS Law Foundation Assessment (BLFA) along with other factors, including academic performance, law entrance exam scores, extracurricular activities, communication skills and the personal interview.

The BLFA is a 60-minute online proctored test with 70 multiple-choice questions. There is no negative marking. The assessment looks at a candidate's ability to understand and communicate ideas, reason logically and engage with current issues.

Candidates can also apply through the BITS Law Entrance Test (BITS LAT). Scores from recognised entrance exams such as CLAT, AILET, SLAT, MHT CET Law and NLAT are also accepted.

Shortlisted candidates are invited for a personal interview as part of the selection process.

BITS Law School Eligibility

Candidates must have scored at least 45 per cent marks in Class 12 to apply. Students awaiting their Class 12 or entrance examination results can also submit their applications. Their admission will depend on their final scores.

Scholarships And Career Support

BITS Law School offers several scholarships, including the GD Birla, KK Birla and Sarala Birla Scholarships, Merit and Means Based Scholarship, Academic Merit Scholarship and Diversity Scholarship.

The school also provides career support through its Industry Interface and Career Advancement (IICA) initiatives. These include internships, industry interaction, career guidance, mentorship, workshops and recruitment activities.

Graduates can pursue careers in areas such as law firms, corporate legal practice, dispute resolution, public policy, technology law, regulatory practice and the social sector.