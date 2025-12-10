Bihar Staff Selection Commission To Close Applications Soon For 379 Sports Trainer Vacancies

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will soon close the applications for Sports Trainer 379 vacancies. Candidates can visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in to apply for the post.

The commission said that the deadline for the application window is December 14, 2025 and advised students to go through the eligibility criteria before filling out the form. The application fee is Rs 100, which will be paid through online mode.

Eligibility Criteria:

According to the notification, a bachelor's degree from a recognised university is mandatory. Diploma or postgraduate Diploma in sports is also compulsory from recognised institutions.

The minimum age is 21 years and the maximum is 37 years for males and 40 years for females, Other Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class. The maximum age for SC and ST is 42.

Steps to apply:

1. Go to bssc.bihar.gov.in, the Commission's official website.

2. Search for the "Advt. No. 08/25, Post - Sports Trainer" advertisement on the homepage.

3. Select the Apply Online link that appears for the Sports Trainer position after clicking on the recruiting notice.

4. Enter the necessary information to register.

5. Carefully complete the application form and attach the required files. Use the available online payment options to pay the examination fee. Download the confirmation for future reference.