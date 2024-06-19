Bihar SHSB CHO: Registrations To Begin For Community Health Officer

State Health Society, Bihar has released a notification for the post of Community Health Officer (on contractual basis) under National Health Mission. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the State Health Society, Bihar for detailed information.



The online applications and fee submission for the Community Health Officer will begin on July 1 at 10 am. The deadline for submitting the applications is July 21, 2024.



As per the official notification, the post is meant to lead the primary care provider team consisting of female health workers, male health workers, ASHA's etc at Health Sub-Centres-Health and Wellness Centres (HSC-HWCs) for implementation of Public health programmes, enable Comprehensive Primary Health Care service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion.



Eligibility criteria

Candidates having a degree in BSc (Nursing)/ Post Basic BSc (Nursing) with successful completion of six months integrated, curriculum of Certificate in Community Health (CCH) from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council recognised institute or university from academic year 2020 onwards are eligible to apply.



Fore complete details candidates can visit the official website of the State Health Society, Bihar.



Salary

Each Community Health Officer (CHO) is entitled to a remuneration (honorarium) of Rs 40,000 per month. Of this, Rs 32,000 per month is admissible as fixed remuneration and remaining Rs 8,000 per month will be paid as Performance Linked Payment, calculated on basis of various decided health indices.

