Bihar ITICAT 2018 Result Declared At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the result for Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2018. The result for ITICAT 2018 is available on the official website for BCECEB. The merit list for ITICAT has been published district-wise. The board will release the counselling schedule shortly.

ITICAT 2018 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official BCECEB website: www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the result notice for ITICAT 2018.

Step three: A pdf will open.

Step four: Download the pdf and check your roll number in the merit list for your respective district.

Candidates who have qualified ITICAT and made it to the merit list will have to produce original and a photocopy of their documents attesting their eligibility and category (if applicable) at the time of counselling. Candidates would also need to bring Part A and Part B of their ITICAT 2018 online application form.

Candidate would require the following documents at the time of counselling: