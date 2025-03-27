Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration For 15,000 Posts Begins, Check Details

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: The application process for Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025, under the Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services, begins on March 27. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is April 16.

Bihar Home Guard Bharti 2025: How to Apply

Visit the official website, onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link to apply for vacancies.

Enter the required details and submit.

Log in to your account.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Eligibility, Age Limit:

Applicants must be a permanent resident of Bihar.

As of January 1, 2025, the minimum age for all male, female, and third-gender candidates must be 19 years, while the maximum age should not exceed 40 years.

By January 1, 2025, the candidate must have passed the Higher Secondary (Intermediate) examination or an equivalent examination recognised by the state government.

The candidate must be physically capable of performing strenuous fieldwork.

Other Key Details

Candidates can apply only for the district in which they are permanent residents. If a candidate submits applications for more than one district, all their applications will be canceled.

Candidates must attach scanned copies of the following documents with their online application form:

Permanent residence certificate

Matriculation/equivalent certificate for proof of date of birth

Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent qualification certificate

Marks certificate for Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent examination

Caste certificate (for reserved category applicants)

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate, if applicable

Non-Creamy Layer certificate (for OBC and Extremely Backward Class applicants)

For married women under reserved categories, the caste certificate must be based on their father's caste.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET):

The physical efficiency test will be conducted as per regulations using modern technology.

The district-level Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will carry a total of 15 marks and will be conducted in the following order:

Biometric Registration & Verification: Candidates must undergo biometric registration and verification before participating. The first test will be a race. Those who fail to complete the race within the stipulated time will be disqualified and will not be allowed to proceed further.

Height & Chest Measurement: Candidates who qualify in the race will undergo height and chest measurement. Those who do not meet the prescribed standards will be disqualified and will not be eligible for the next rounds, including high jump, long jump, and shot put.

High Jump, Long Jump, and Shot Put: Each event will carry a maximum of 5 marks. Candidates will be given a maximum of three attempts in each event.

Candidates failing to appear for the physical test on the scheduled date and time will not be given another opportunity.