Bihar Education Department To Strike Off 20 Lakh Students From Government Schools

The State Education Department in Bihar has decided to strike off the names of over 20 lakh students from government schools in a move to improve the attendance of students. The students are being expelled from the school for being absent from their class.

Of the 20 lakh students, over 2.66 lakh were supposed to appear for class 10 and 12 board exams in 2024. The government began with the drive for improving the attendance since September 1, 2023. As of now, the Education department has struck off names of 20,60,340 students till October 19, 2023. There are 75,309 government schools in the state.

News agency PTI mentioned that the drive was initiated following instructions issued by KK Pathak, additional chief secretary of the Education department.

As per the news agency, Pathak had written a letter on September 2, 2023 asking the District Magistrates to expel students who remain absent for 15 days at a stretch. He also asked the Magistrates to ‘track' boys and girls in private schools, or in far-off places like Kota while remaining enrolled in government schools to avail benefits of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme for textbooks and uniforms.

Pathak further noted in his letter, “There are schools in the state where the attendance of students is less than 50 per cent. It is a matter of serious concern. This requires the intervention of the concerned District Education Officers (DEOs). All concerned DEOs are directed to select such five schools in their respective areas and communicate with the parents of absentee students to improve the attendance of students".

He also noted that the department has received complaints that many students were taking admission in government schools only to benefit from DBT schemes. While many of these students study in private schools or in Kota, Rajasthan, they have taken admission in the government schools to avail the money paid under the scheme.

The department provides DBT benefits to students of Rs 3000 crore annually.

“If the enrollment of even 10 per cent of such students, who are enrolled here only for the purpose of DBT benefits, is cancelled, then there will be direct savings of Rs 300 crore, that can be utilised for some other works", Pathak said in his letter.