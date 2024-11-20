Bihar CHO Recruitment 2024: Registration For 4,500 Posts Ends Tomorrow, Check Details

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2024: The State Health Society (SHS), Bihar, will close the application window for the recruitment of Community Health Officer (CHO) posts tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website, shs.bihar.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 4,500 posts of CHOs.

The official notification reads: "Successful candidates shall serve as CHOs at Health Sub Centres with the District Health Society (DHS) for a minimum period of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of appointment, failing which he/she shall compensate a recoverable amount equivalent to 6 (six) months of total remuneration (honorarium), amounting to Rs 2,40,000 (Rupees Two Lakh Forty Thousand only). No claim of transfer shall be entertained during this period of 18 (eighteen) months."

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualifications

The minimum qualification for the posts is B.Sc. (Nursing).



Bihar CHO Recruitment 2024: Salary

Selected candidates will receive Rs 40,000 per month. Of this, Rs 32,000 per month is admissible as fixed remuneration. The remaining Rs 8,000 per month will be performance-based.



Bihar CHO Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

The minimum age limit for the position is 21 years. However, departmental candidates will receive a maximum age relaxation of 5 years.



Bihar CHO Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Unreserved (UR)/Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Backward Class (BC)/Extremely Backward Class (EBC) male candidates: Rs 500

Female candidates (all categories): Rs 250

Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates domiciled in Bihar and PwBD candidates: Rs 250

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2024: Number of Posts

UR: 979

EWS: 245

SC: 1,243

ST: 55

EBC: 1,170

BC: 640

WBC: 168