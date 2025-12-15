Bihar BTSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2025 Notification Released: Apply Online For 2,747 Posts

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) 2025-26. Candidates can apply online through the BTSC official website at btsc.bihar.gov.in.

The application window opened on December 12, 2025 and the last date to submit the application is January 12, 2026. Candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100.

Junior Engineer (JE) positions will be filled in three engineering branches:

JE (Civil): 2,653 positions, for which a diploma in civil engineering is mandatory.

JE (Electrical): 86 positions, for which a diploma in electrical engineering is required.

JE (Mechanical): 70 positions, for which a diploma in mechanical engineering is mandatory.

Age Criteria:

Applicants must be between 18 and 37 years of age, with age relaxation as per government rules. Age will be calculated as of August 1, 2025.

Steps to Apply

1. Visit the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Go to the Recruitment section of the homepage and click on the BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26 notification link.

3. If applying for the first time, register with a valid email ID and mobile number.

4. Fill out the online application form, upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form.

5. Download and print the submitted application form for future reference.

Selection Process

Written Examination

Document Verification

Medical Examination before Final Appointment

Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates.