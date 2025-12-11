Bihar Board Releases Diploma in Elementary Education Admission Notification For 2026-2028

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Thursday released the notification for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) course session 2026-2028. The board invited applications for more than 30,000 seats across the state and candidates can visit the official website to apply.

The application window will be open till December 24, 2026 from today (December 11).

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Candidates must have passed the Higher Secondary (10+2) examination with at least 50% marks.

2. 5% relaxation in marks is provided for reserved categories and differently abled candidates.

3. Urdu applicants who have passed the Maulvi examination with a minimum of 50% marks are also eligible.

4. Minimum marks requirement for UR is 35 per cent and 30 per cent for reserved categories.

5. The minimum age requirement is 17 years as of the first day of the first month of admission.

Qualifications criteria:

There will be 120 questions for 120 marks, one each. Including 25 questions for Hindu/Urdu, 25 for Mathematics, 20 for Science, 20 for Social Studies, 20 for General English and 10 for Logical and Analytical Ability.

Application fee: Rs 960 for General, OBC and BC and Rs 760 for SC/ST and PwD.

Steps to download notifications and apply online: