Bihar Board Exam 2027 Registration Begins For Class 10, 12; Check Dates, Fee And How To Apply

Bihar Board Exam 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for the Bihar Board Exam 2027 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The registration window opened on August 25, 2026, and candidates can complete the process until September 16, 2026. The last date for payment of the examination application form fee is September 15, 2026.

Class 10 students can register through the official examination portal at exam.biharboardonline.org, while Class 12 students can access the registration link at intermediate.biharboardonline.com. Candidates must complete the registration and fee payment within the prescribed deadlines.

Click here: Bihar Board Class 10th Exam 2027 Registration Link

Click here: Bihar Board Class 12th Exam 2027 Registration Link

Bihar Board Exam 2027: Important Dates

Registration begins: August 25, 2026

August 25, 2026 Last date to register: September 16, 2026

September 16, 2026 Last date for examination application form fee payment: September 15, 2026

Bihar Board Exam 2027: How to Register?

Students can follow the given below steps to complete their Bihar Board Class 10th, 12th Registration:

Visit the official Class 10 or Class 12 Bihar Board website.

Click on the registration link available on the homepage.

Enter the required registration details and submit them.

Log in to the account using the required credentials.

Fill in the application form and pay the prescribed fee online.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For Class 12th candidates, the examination application form fee is Rs 150, while the examination fee is Rs 260. Other charges include local fine of Rs 48-, marksheet fee of Rs 170, provisional certificate fee of Rs 170 and migration certificate fee of Rs 170. An online fee of Rs 30 is also applicable, taking the total examination and other fee to Rs 1430.

Candidates appearing as advanced or qualifying candidates in Arts, Science and Commerce streams will have to pay a permission fee of Rs. 340. Candidates in professional courses requiring practical examinations will have to pay an additional Rs. 400. All fee payments must be made through online mode.