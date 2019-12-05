Bihar Board Announces Maiden Science, Mathematics, English Olympiad; Rs 40,000 Prize For Winner

Bihar Board will conduct state-level Olympiad for 10th students

Beginning from 2019, Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has decided to conduct Science, Mathematics, and English Olympiad for students enrolled with the board. The Olympiad will be held at three levels with District-level being the preliminary stage, followed by Division-level, and finally State-level.

The district-level Olympiad will be held on December 18, 2019. Each school is required to conduct tests on school level to identify two students per subject who would appear for the district-wise Olympiad test. The test will be administered in OMR-based mode. The result will be announced on December 20, 2019.

The Division-level Olympiad will be held on January 4, 2020. In the Division-level Olympiad, 20 students from each district will participate for each subject. The names of students will be sent by District Education Officer after culmination of the district-level Olympiad. The result will be announced on January 6, 2020.

The State-level Olympiad will be held on March 14, 2020. In the state-level Olympiad, 40 students from each Division in each subject will participate. At state-level, four winners would be selected (First, Second, Third, and Consolation prize) in each subject. The winners would be awarded on Bihar Diwas 2020.

On all three levels, 100 objective questions will be asked from participants. The questions will cover class 10 curriculum.

At district level, first, second, third, and consolation prize winners will get Rs. 25,000, Rs. 20,000, Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 10,000 cash prize respectively.

At division level, first, second, third, and consolation prize winners will get Rs. 40,000, Rs. 30,000, Rs. 20,000, and Rs. 15,000 cash prize respectively.

At state-level, first, second, and third prize winners will get Rs. 50,000, Rs. 25,000, and Rs. 10,000 cash prize respectively. All three winners and consolation prize winner will also get an HP or Dell laptop. All winners, at each level of the competition, will get a medal too.

