Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: 82.91% Students Qualify, 4.52 Lakh Secure First Division

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday declared the Class 10 board (Matric) exam 2024 results. Candidates can check their scorecards on the official website - bsebmatric.org. The examinations were conducted from February 15 to February 23.

Shivankar Kumar, a student from Zila School, Purnea, secured the first rank with 489 marks, followed by Adarsh Kumar from Samastipur in second place, and Aadiya, Suman, Palak, and Shajiya holding the third position.

The overall pass rate for this year has increased from 81.04 percent last year to 82.91 per cent this year. To pass the BSEB 10th exam 2024, students need to achieve at least 33 per cent of marks in each subject.

The board made the announcement about the results through a press conference at 1.30pm, providing information on the pass percentage of girls and boys, as well as the overall pass rate. This year, a total of 16,94,781 candidates, including 8,22,587 boys and 8,72,194 girl, took the exam.

BSEB Class 10 scrutiny and compartment exam application links will be accessible from April 3 to April 9. The results of the BSEB compartment exams are scheduled to be announced by May 31. BSEB stated that further information regarding the compartment exam dates will be provided at a later time.

This year, a total of 4,52,302 students achieved the first division, followed by 5,24,965 students securing the second division, and 3,80,732 students attaining the third division.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Toppers' Names

Shivankar Kumar from Purnea

Adarsh Kumar from Samastipur

Aaditya Kumar, Suman Kumar Purve, Palak Kumari, Shajiya Parveen

Ajit Kumar, Rahul Kumar

Hareram Kumar, Sejal Kumari

Sanya Kumari, Anamika Kumari, Vicky Kumar, Shalini Kumari, Saurav Kumar, Deepika Kumari, Sapna Kumari

Priya Kumari, Satyam Kumar, Shivansh, Muskan Kumari, Shivam Kumar Choudhary, Suman Kumar, Fatima Nisar

The student who secured the first position will be rewarded with ₹1 lakh and a laptop. Those who secured the second position will receive ₹75,000 and a laptop, while the third rank holders will receive ₹50,000 and a laptop.

The Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 Results show the highest pass percentage in recent years, marking a steady increase: