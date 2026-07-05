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Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 3,687 Teaching Posts

Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 applications are open for 3,687 posts. Check the eligibility criteria, required documents and application process before applying online.

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Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 3,687 Teaching Posts
Apply online for 3,687 Bihar Assistant Professor posts through the Samarth portal.

Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: The Bihar State University Service Commission has opened the online application process for the recruitment of 3,687 Assistant Professor posts in state universities. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Bihar Higher Education Department's Samarth portal within the scheduled dates. 

The recruitment drive aims to fill teaching vacancies across multiple subjects in government universities. Before applying, candidates should carefully check the eligibility criteria, subject-wise vacancies, application fee and required documents mentioned in the official notification. Applications that are incomplete or submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Direct Link: Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026

Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Eligibility And Required Documents

The recruitment offers 3,687 Assistant Professor vacancies in various disciplines across Bihar universities. Candidates must meet the educational qualifications and other eligibility conditions specified for their respective subjects.

Before starting the application process, applicants should keep these documents ready:

  • Educational certificates and mark sheets
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Recent passport-size photograph
  • Scanned signature
  • Valid email ID and mobile number

How To Apply For Bihar Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

  • Visit the Bihar Higher Education Department Samarth portal.
  • Register using your email ID and mobile number.
  • Log in to your account.
  • Fill in the application form with the required details.
  • Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.
  • Pay the application fee, if required.
  • Review the details, submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page for future use.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully to ensure they meet all eligibility requirements before submitting the form.

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