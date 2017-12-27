Bihar Approves Scholarships For Meritorious Madrasa Students

The Bihar government today decided to introduce scholarships for meritorious madrasa students in the state. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat Department, Upendra Nath Pandey told reporters here.He said as per the decision, both boys and girls securing first division in Fauqania (Class 10) exams conducted by the Bihar State Madrasa Education Board will be included in the Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana (Chief Minister students' incentive scheme).For Molvi (Class 12) exams, only girl students securing first division will be included under the scheme, he added. He also said that at the cabinet meeting, an approval was given to North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd for taking a total working capital loan of Rs 1700 crore from various consortium banks on state government's guarantee.He said loan amount for North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd stood at Rs 800 crore while that for South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd it was Rs 900 crore. The loans shall be repaid by the distribution companies through their own resources.Upendra Nath Pandey also said that a nod was given for allocating a Rs 115.90 crore for works to be undertaken as part of World Bank scheme - "Enhancing Teacher Effectiveness in Bihar". These include expansion of campuses, construction of boundary walls and furnishing of residential complexes for principals and teachers at 13 District Institutes for Education and Training and 11 Primary Teachers Education College, he added.The cabinet also gave its nod for widening of roads in West Champaran district and Biharsharif Nalanda district at a total cost of Rs 117.62 crore, Upendra Nath Pandey said.