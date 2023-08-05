BHU Admissions 2023: First Allotment List For Regular Students Releasing Today

Banaras Hindu University

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is going to release the first seat allotment list for admissions in the undergraduate (UG) course for the year 2023 for regular students on August 5. Students who have applied for admission to the university can access the list on the official BHU website.

According to the university notification, the result will be displayed on the Admission Portal of the Candidate immediately after the publication of the result by the University.

According to the website, students' admission options are divided into three categories.

The candidate gets an offer of Admission to only one course.

Candidates getting offers of Admission for more than one course

Candidate Not getting any Offer of Admission

Candidates can acquire all essential information and admissions procedure steps through the university website, bhuonline.in.

According to the Banaras Hindu University's official admission calendar, the first seat allotment list will be announced on Saturday, August 5, followed by the second list on August 7 and the third list on August 9. The following lists will be published on August 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14.

As per the university website, The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), founded by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya in 1916, is one of the Central universities in the country. It is also the largest residential University in Asia. Perhaps this is the only university in the world where courses ranging from nursery and primary school up to doctoral and post-doctoral degrees are taught and pursued within a walled campus spread over 550 Hectares (1360 acres) and having majestic buildings of great architectural delight.