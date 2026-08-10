Bharat Electronics Limited Recruitment 2026: Apply For 14 Project Engineer Posts

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 14 Project Engineer posts through a walk-in selection process. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply before appearing for the recruitment drive on August 11, 2026.

The vacancies are for BEL project sites in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Selected candidates may be posted at Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Bhuj or Naliya.

BEL is a public sector company under the Ministry of Defence and works in areas including defence electronics, radar, military communication, naval systems, telecommunications and homeland security.

BEL Recruitment 2026: Eligibility

Candidates should have completed a four-year BE, BTech or BSc Engineering degree from a recognised university. Eligible disciplines include Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Telecommunication, Telecommunication, Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Computer Science, Information Technology and Information Science.

Applicants must also have at least two years of relevant work experience as of July 1, 2026. The maximum age limit is 32 years, while candidates from reserved categories will get relaxation as per government rules.

Salary and selection process

The salary will depend on the year of engagement. Project Engineer-I will receive Rs 40,000 per month, while Project Engineer-II, III and IV will receive Rs 45,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000, respectively.

Candidates may also receive an area allowance depending on their posting. BEL has also mentioned an insurance benefit of Rs 12,000 and other applicable allowances.

Selection will be based on a written test and interview. The written test will carry 85 per cent weightage and the interview 15 per cent. General and OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates need 35 per cent marks, while the qualifying mark for SC, ST and PwBD candidates is 30 per cent.

Candidates appearing for the walk-in should carry the application form, photographs, educational certificates, experience documents, resume, fee payment receipt and other required documents.

The walk-in selection is scheduled for August 11 at 8 am. Candidates should check the official BEL notification for complete details before appearing.