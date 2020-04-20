Bengal Colleges, Universities To Stay Shut Till June 10

Higher educational institutes in Bengal will remain shut till June 10

Heads of institutes will take decision on opening essential services.

College hostels will also remain closed till June 10.

All government, government-aided, and private education institutes and training institutes in West Bengal will remain closed till June 10, says an order issued by the Department of Higher Education in West Bengal.

In view of the prevailing situation on the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the West Bengal government has ordered closure of all education institutes till June 10, said the notice which has been sent to Vice-Chancellor's of all the universities in the state.

Administrative departments of colleges and universities like the office of the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Finance/Examination Department, Head of the Institute including emergency services like electricity, cleanliness, water supply, security etc. are allowed to open under strict observance of COVID-19 protocol. Decision on opening essential services will be taken by the heads of the respective institutes.

College and University hostels will also remain closed till June 10, 2020. Respective institutes, however, have been directed to make adequate arrangements as per the medical protocol for the foreign students who are not able to leave the campus due to distance or otherwise. No visitor will be allowed to the hostels without prior approval from the Head of the concerned institute.

The central government announced an extension of the lockdown period from April 14 to May 3. Though the lockdown period is expected to end on May 3, there is uncertainty on when the educational institutes will begin complete functioning. The closure of educational institutes has affected studies of millions of students while also pushed back the commencement of new academic sessions. Institutes have bene trying to compensate for the studies by conducting online classes and webinars, an exercise which is being called discriminatory toward students who do not have access to internet and/or a device to study online.

