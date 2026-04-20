Gujarat Students Make Breakthrough: Glow-In-The-Dark Bacteria Discovered

Major Scientific Achievement: Students of MK Amin College, affiliated with Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, have made a significant scientific discovery. BSc Microbiology students Arnav Dhamdhere and Hariom Pathak have identified bioluminescent bacteria in seawater - microorganisms capable of emitting light in the dark.

The samples were collected from the seawater samples in the Ratnagiri region and analysed in the lab, where the bacteria were isolated and studied in detail. The breakthrough comes after 11 months of rigorous research and sustained laboratory work.

According to Arnav and Hariom, the process was technically quite challenging; however, through persistent effort and the support of their mentors, they successfully achieved their objective.

Explaining the origin of the idea to Sambad, Hariom Pathak said, "We were reading about molecules and came to know that oceans glow at night because of bioluminescent bacteria". "That inspired us to take up this experiment, " he added.

According to experts, bioluminescent bacteria hold potential for future applications in environmental conservation, pollution monitoring, and as bio-indicators. Reports from experts also suggest that their potential applications in the fields of biotechnology and medical research are extensive.

The students completed their research project under the guidance of Professor Devarshi Gajjar and Dr. Priya Jishnu. The MK Amin Arts and Science College and College of Commerce, Padra, offers undergraduate courses in BCom, BSc Chemistry, and BSc Mathematics programmes.