Bank Of India Recruitment 2025-26, Apply By Tomorrow For 514 Credit Officer Posts

Apply Now For 514 Credit Officer Posts At Bank Of India
- Bank of India closes Credit Officer recruitment application window today for 514 posts
- Graduation required with preferred professional qualifications like CA, CFA, ICWA, MBA
- Age limit set as of November 1, 2025, with relaxation for reserved categories
New Delhi:
The Credit Officer recruitment application window will be closed today by the Bank of India (BOI). The bank announced vacancies for 514 posts. Candidates can visit the official website bankofindia.bank.in to apply.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognized university.
- Professional qualifications such as:
- Chartered Accountant (CA)
- Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)
- Cost and Management Accountant (ICWA)
- MBA / PGDBM in Banking or Finance are preferred, depending on the post and scale.
Age Limit (as on 1 November 2025):
Age relaxation is applicable for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen candidates as per Government of India norms.
The selection examination will assess candidates on:
- Professional Knowledge
- Reasoning Ability
- Quantitative Aptitude
- Credit and Risk Management concepts
Steps to apply:
- Visit the official website
- Click on the Careers tab.
- Click the link for the GBO Stream 2025-2026 Recruitment of Credit Officers.
- Finish the registration process and store the password and registration number securely.
- Pay the online application cost according to your category.
- For future reference, take a screenshot of the confirmation page.