Bank Of India Recruitment 2025-26, Apply By Tomorrow For 514 Credit Officer Posts

The Credit Officer recruitment application window will be closed today by the Bank of India (BOI). The bank announced vacancies for 514 posts. Candidates can visit the official website bankofindia.bank.in to apply.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognized university.

Professional qualifications such as:

Chartered Accountant (CA)

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)

Cost and Management Accountant (ICWA)

MBA / PGDBM in Banking or Finance are preferred, depending on the post and scale.

Age Limit (as on 1 November 2025):

Age relaxation is applicable for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen candidates as per Government of India norms.

Direct link to apply here

The selection examination will assess candidates on:

Professional Knowledge

Reasoning Ability

Quantitative Aptitude

Credit and Risk Management concepts

Steps to apply: