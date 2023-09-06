Australia Holds Study Fair In Delhi To Help Students With Visas, Scholarships

The event witnessed the participation of students as well as their parents.

The Australian government on Tuesday organised an event in Delhi to help interested Indians students gain information about education in the country and how to select colleges. The day-long event, hosted by Australia's Trade and Investment Commission, highlighted the efforts put in by the government to attract students from across the world. The attendees received comprehensive information about the student visa application process, scholarship opportunities and the student life in Australia.

The event witnessed the participation of students as well as their parents. Representatives from 15 renowned Australian universities engaged directly with students and their family members.

Dr Monica Kennedy, senior trade and investment commissioner at Austrade, articulated the agency's dedication to assisting Indian students in making well-informed decisions regarding their education.

She said that through the Study Australia Showcase, Austrade delivers the most up-to-date, reliable, and pertinent information to students, parents, educational counselors, and agents.

Australia has witnessed a significant rise in its appeal to Indian students, mainly attributed to its education system, promising opportunities for post-study employment, and an outstanding quality of life.

As of June 2023, over 98,000 Indian students have chosen Australia as their destination for higher education, the agency said in a release.

Australia's educational institutions continue to earn global recognition, as demonstrated by the recently released QS World University Rankings 2024. Three Australian universities secured positions in the global top 20, with a total of nine universities making it to the top 100. Remarkably, 95 per cent of Australian universities maintain a strong global ranking.