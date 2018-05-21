AUCET 2018 Results Released @ Audoa.in; Check Here Directorate of Admissions, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the AUCET 2018 results on the official website.

AUCET 2018 Results Released @ Audoa.in AUCET 2018 Results: Directorate of Admissions, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the AUCET 2018 results on the official website. The results have been released on the official AUCET 2018 website, http://audoa.in. AUCET 2018 or Andhra University Common Entrance Test 2018 is organized for admission into various Science, Arts, Engineering and Law Courses offered in Campus Colleges of Andhra University (AU), Visakhapatnam, P.G. Centre, and Colleges affiliated to AU offering P.G. Courses for the academic year 2018-2019.



2018 was held from May 13, 2018.



The university has published the roll numbers of the qualified candidates in a pdf format. The result has been declared separately for each stream.



Students who appeared for the exam can download the result pdf from the official website of Directorate of Admission, Andhra University.

AUCET 2018 Result: How to check

Follow these steps to check AUCET 2018 results from the official website:



Step 1: Go to official website for Directorate of Admission, Andhra University: audoa.in or andhrauniversity.edu.in/doa



Step 2: Click on the AUCET 2018 Result link.



Step 3: A pdf will open with the roll numbers of qualified candidates. Download the pdf and then search for your roll number.



AUCET 2018 Result: Check here



Open this PDF file and check your results:



will be held at Vishakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Rajahmundary, Aluru, Vijayawada and Guntur. AUEET 2018 will be held at Vishakhapatnam, Kakinada and Vijayawad.



Candidates who have already passed their qualifying degree examination or who have appeared / are appearing for the final examination in 2018 only are eligible for AUCET-2018. Candidates qualified in advanced supplementary examinations of 2018 are also eligible, provided they are able to submit Provisional Certificate at the time of counseling.



