Assam PSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2025: Check Dates, Other Key Details Here

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Lecturer Interview Schedule 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview dates for the Lecturer posts under various categories for the year 2025. Candidates who have qualified for the interview round can now check their dates on the official website.

The Commission has already conducted the written examination for the Lecturer posts and announced the results earlier. Shortlisted candidates can now appear for the interview round, according to the official schedule.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill multiple Lecturer positions under the Directorate of SCERT. The category-wise vacancies are as follows:

Lecturer, Pre-Service Teacher Education (PSTE): 55

Lecturer (In-Service Education Field Interaction & Innovation

Coordination - IFIC): 16

Lecturer (District Resource Unit - DRU): 50

Lecturer (Planning and Management - P&M): 10

Lecturer (Curriculum Material Development and Evaluation - CMDE): 10

Lecturer (Work Experience - WE): 10

Lecturer (Educational Technology - ET): 08

Assam PSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2025: Steps To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their interview schedule:

Visit the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission, apsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to the "Latest Updates" or use the search bar to find "Assam PSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2025."

Click on the relevant link.

The schedule PDF will open on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The interview schedule contains details such as the date, reporting time, and venue for each shortlisted candidate. Those appearing for the interview must carry all required original documents and certificates for verification.

For any updates or changes related to the schedule, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission.