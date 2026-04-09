Assam HSLC Result 2026 To Be Out On April 10, Check Official Websites, Direct Link

Assam HSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: The Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) is set to declare the HSLC Result 2026 on April 10, officials confirmed. While the exact time has not been announced, the results are expected around 10 am or 11 am. The declaration will be made by the state education minister at a press conference.

Following the announcement, students will be able to access their results through the official websites, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The result will also be available on the NDTV Education website, allowing students to check their scores quickly. Students will need their roll number to access the Assam Board Class 10 Result 2026.

ASSEB Assam HSLC Result 2026: Steps To Check

Visit the official websites: asseb.in, sebaonline.org, or resultsassam.nic.in

Click on the "SEBA HSLC Result 2026" link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and required details

Submit the information

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Through NDTV Education Portal

Students can use the result checker available on the NDTV Education website to avoid heavy traffic on official websites.

Pro Tip: Download or take a screenshot of your result immediately after checking.

Method 3: Through SMS

Open the message box on your phone

Type: ASSAM12 <roll number>

Send it to 5676750 or 56263

Your result will be delivered via SMS

Assam HS Exam 2026

The Assam Class 12 (Higher Secondary) examinations for the 2025-26 academic session were conducted from February 11 to March 16.

Pass Percentage Trend (2020-2025)

2025: 79.26%

2024: 88.64%

2023: 72.69%

2022: 92.90%

2021: 99.18% (special assessment criteria)

2020: 84.84%

Assam HS Result 2026: Passing Criteria

To pass the Assam HS examination, students must secure at least 30% marks in each subject and an overall aggregate of 30%. In certain cases, grace marks may be awarded as per board rules.

Revaluation And Re-checking

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-checking or revaluation within the specified timeline. Only theory papers are eligible for revaluation; practical and internal assessment marks cannot be challenged.